ExxonMobil kicks off public debate on Yellowtail EIA from Oct. 25

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) is poised to hold public consultations on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Yellowtail Project in the Stabroek Block from October 25 to November 5.

In a notice published in the Kaieteur News, EEPGL said face-to-face sessions with information on the project as well as explanations on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) process for approval and findings of the assessment will be held across the region on eight occasions.

On October 25, the first engagement will be had at 5pm at Latchmansingh Primary School, West Coast Berbice. Then on October 27 and 29, sessions will be held at Anna Regina –Town hall, Essequibo Coast from 9am and Flavio’s Hall in Santa Rosae at 10am, respectively.

The November sessions will be held in various communities in Berbice and Mabaruma. EEPGL has not indicated if consultations would be recorded or live streamed for stakeholders in Georgetown.

Kaieteur News had reported that EEPGL, on behalf of itself and its co-venturers, Hess Corporation and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, is seeking an environmental authorisation from the EPA for its fourth project development in the eastern half of the Stabroek Block. The area that will be developed as part of the project is located approximately 203 kilometres (approximately 126 miles) northeast of the coastline of Georgetown, Guyana.

As part of its regulatory role, the EPA, considering recommendations from the Environmental Advisory Board and other government entities, is responsible for deciding whether and under what conditions to grant EEPGL’s application for environmental authorisation which was filed with the EPA on April 1, 2021.

Based on an initial assessment of the application, the EPA determined that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was required in support of the Application. The purpose of the EIA is to provide the factual and technical basis required by the EPA to make an informed decision on EEPGL’s application for environmental authorisation.

According to project documents, Yellowtail will consist of the drilling of approximately 41 to 67 development wells (including production, water injection, and gas re-injection wells); installation and operation of Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines equipment; installation and operation of a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in the eastern half of the Stabroek Block; and— ultimately—project decommissioning.

EEPGL has said the FPSO will be designed to produce up to 250,000 barrels of oil per day.

Onshore logistical support facilities and marine/aviation services will be used to support each stage of the Project. EEPGL is expected to use proven and good international oilfield practices. The company said it has incorporated many embedded controls into the overall Project design to reduce environmental and socioeconomic impacts.

The initial production is expected to begin by the end of 2025–early 2026, with operations continuing for at least 20 years. The project is expected to employ up to 540 persons during development well drilling, approximately 600 persons at the peak of the installation stage, and 100 to 140 persons during production operations.