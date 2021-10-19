Body found floating at Vergenoegen

Kaieteur News – Police were called in yesterday to retrieve a body that was found floating in the Essequibo River, close to the Vergenoegen foreshore located on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE)

The remains were identified as a man of East Indian descent.

When ranks arrived, they observed that the body was faced downward in the water clad only in a red short pants.

After retrieving the body from the river, they noticed part of the skin from his face was removed but no other marks of violence seen on the other exposed parts of the body.

The body was removed from the scene and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for further examination, before it was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home.