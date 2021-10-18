Latest update October 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

World Polio Day

Oct 18, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
Many fellow Rotarians and our partners around the world will be focusing our efforts on World Polio Day to help eliminate this disease from our planet. Everyone is encouraged to help by donating your time and or funds, or by helping to raise awareness on October 24th, as the world observes World Polio Day. You may visit the endpolio.org website for further information or make a donation at endpolio.org/world-polio-day.
Thank you,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle Road Race… Briton John storms to overall win in record time of 2hrs 54mins 06secs

4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle Road Race…...

Oct 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Cinderella County of Essequibo was abuzz with top class cycling action yesterday when the 4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of Gold Cycle Road Race organised by Evolution...
Read More
Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth Anniversary Dominoes Title

Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth...

Oct 18, 2021

Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as Jamaica continues dominance

Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as...

Oct 18, 2021

NSC hold meeting with ‘Core Sports’ for National Sports Academy

NSC hold meeting with ‘Core Sports’...

Oct 17, 2021

Pitch Square at National Stadium being resurfaced

Pitch Square at National Stadium being resurfaced

Oct 17, 2021

RHTYSC/BCB Joint Home Project Vitality Inc. constructing new home for BCB Office Assistant

RHTYSC/BCB Joint Home Project Vitality Inc....

Oct 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The PPP/C forgot October 5

    Kaieteur News – The present leaders of the PPP/C would not have been where they are today had it not been for 5th October,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]