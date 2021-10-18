World Polio Day

Dear Editor,

Many fellow Rotarians and our partners around the world will be focusing our efforts on World Polio Day to help eliminate this disease from our planet. Everyone is encouraged to help by donating your time and or funds, or by helping to raise awareness on October 24th, as the world observes World Polio Day. You may visit the endpolio.org website for further information or make a donation at endpolio.org/world-polio-day.

Thank you,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana