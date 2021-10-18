Latest update October 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Many fellow Rotarians and our partners around the world will be focusing our efforts on World Polio Day to help eliminate this disease from our planet. Everyone is encouraged to help by donating your time and or funds, or by helping to raise awareness on October 24th, as the world observes World Polio Day. You may visit the endpolio.org website for further information or make a donation at endpolio.org/world-polio-day.
Thank you,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
