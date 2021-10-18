With behaviours like these, when can there be a world class public service?

Latest update October 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
I am very concerned about the state of my country, specifically in light of the complaints I have personally received, regarding public service employment.
To be succinct, persons have complained that the processing of renewals and new contracts (including for scholarship students) has gone back to the Stone Age, and is taking months upon months to be returned to the requesting ministry, especially if you don’t have connections. There is even suggestion that new contracts not only require approval from the Ministry of Public Service, but also that the Minister is taking the requests to the Office of the President for approval from “higher up”.
I don’t know what is what, but I think the Ministry of Public Service should advise the public what is causing these delays. What the current process is and the average processing time from receipt to date of dispatch of approval. The Ministry should also advise the public on what will be done to reduce these lengthy processing times, which has plagued the public service for decades. When can we look forward to less than 48-hour turnaround times? When can we expect a “world-class” public service?
I’m sure some people will suggest that the alleged dispensation of tiers of approval could mean a politicisation of the public service. But alas, I dare not make that suggestion here, lest I be categorised as anti-government. All I want for my country is a professional, technically competent, vibrant, and happy public service – one that is able to do its job and equipped to provide technical advice to the political class without fear or favour. For that to happen, the current apparent dispensation will just not do.
Sincerely,
V. Singh
Oct 18, 2021Kaieteur News – The Cinderella County of Essequibo was abuzz with top class cycling action yesterday when the 4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of Gold Cycle Road Race organised by Evolution...
Oct 18, 2021
Oct 18, 2021
Oct 17, 2021
Oct 17, 2021
Oct 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – My wife and I had lunch at Bertha and Mackie (B&M) Creole restaurant on Smyth Street opposite the... more
Kaieteur News – The present leaders of the PPP/C would not have been where they are today had it not been for 5th October,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]