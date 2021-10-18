With behaviours like these, when can there be a world class public service?

Dear Editor,

I am very concerned about the state of my country, specifically in light of the complaints I have personally received, regarding public service employment.

To be succinct, persons have complained that the processing of renewals and new contracts (including for scholarship students) has gone back to the Stone Age, and is taking months upon months to be returned to the requesting ministry, especially if you don’t have connections. There is even suggestion that new contracts not only require approval from the Ministry of Public Service, but also that the Minister is taking the requests to the Office of the President for approval from “higher up”.

I don’t know what is what, but I think the Ministry of Public Service should advise the public what is causing these delays. What the current process is and the average processing time from receipt to date of dispatch of approval. The Ministry should also advise the public on what will be done to reduce these lengthy processing times, which has plagued the public service for decades. When can we look forward to less than 48-hour turnaround times? When can we expect a “world-class” public service?

I’m sure some people will suggest that the alleged dispensation of tiers of approval could mean a politicisation of the public service. But alas, I dare not make that suggestion here, lest I be categorised as anti-government. All I want for my country is a professional, technically competent, vibrant, and happy public service – one that is able to do its job and equipped to provide technical advice to the political class without fear or favour. For that to happen, the current apparent dispensation will just not do.

Sincerely,

V. Singh