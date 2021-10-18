Propeller death places focus on safety

Dear Editor,

The horrific death of the porter who was killed by the propeller of a plane after he rushed to off load a still active aircraft, amidst allegations he was, before the arrival of the aircraft, seen imbibing, places the focus on the operational and safety aspects, in this particular case:

“was the deceased trained in this type of operation?

“what are the safety precautions to be observed?

“how could he be imbibing, as is being alleged, prior to the arrival of the aircraft?

“supervision, lax or lack thereof of this employee, especially since he was a migrant

And the list goes on. It would appear employees in hinterland locations are usually left to their own devices, so they get involve in activities inimical to their own benefit or that of their employer.

It is regrettable the loss of this young life.

Shamshun Mohamed