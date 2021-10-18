Poetic justice might be in de making!

Latest update October 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Everybady getting hot and sweaty bout de next Congress of de Pee-N-See. But dem gat two camps in de party. One camp sehing how de party should face reality and accept dem loss and de other camp saying how the party must stick to de line bout de 2020 elections being fraudulent.
De problem is dat it nah look like de people wah calling fuh accept dem loss and bless it, gat any horse in de race fuh de Leader of de party. And so de Congress likely to echo de same old melody bout install and fraudulent guvament, which few believe.
It would mek fuh a nice post-script if wan injunction get granted preventing de holding of de next Congress of de PEE-N-SEE until dem can determine whether dual citizens pon de list of nominee fuh leadership.
It would also add spice to de ice if decision mek to do house-to- house verification of de list of delegates to attend de next Congress of de party. So as to mek sure dat dem nah gat no dead people or migrants pon de delegates list.
It would be poetic justice if de party elections get subject to allegations of rigging and dem gat fuh have a recount process. But before dat recount process could get underway, somebody file wan application fuh stap de recount saying dat de Constitution nah provide fuh dat.
Fuh wat it put de country through fuh five months and during a pandemic at dat de Pee-N-See deserve a taste ah dem own medicine.
Talk half and wait fuh de allegations of rigging.

