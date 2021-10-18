Let us level the playing field

Dear Editor,

Comply and then Complain was the mantra/policy advocated by Paul Slowe when he was an Assistant Commissioner in the Guyana Police Force (GPF), but when faced with arrest, Mr. Slowe chose to resist and invent reasons he could not be arrested. This is the very behaviour Slowe (and others) have spoken and acted against. To their grave discredit, the GPF failed to execute a simple arrest warrant and have helped Mr. Slowe to set a terrible example for others in this country.

There have been countless injuries and deaths as a result of failure to comply with police orders (in Guyana and the world) and in my opinion, much of the work of protest movements such as Black Lives Matter, etc. should be focused on educating people on how to interact with law enforcement for best outcomes. Suspected criminals MUST comply and, if they feel unfairly treated, complain. There is an established process for complaints of which Slowe is well acquainted. Paul Slowe did himself and his country a grave disservice and Commissioner Hoppie should/must arrest citizen Paul Slowe and charge him for resisting arrest. Law and Order cannot come with privilege for some and brutality for others; let us level the playing field.

Sincerely,

Robin Singh