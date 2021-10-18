Latest update October 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Let us level the playing field

Oct 18, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
Comply and then Complain was the mantra/policy advocated by Paul Slowe when he was an Assistant Commissioner in the Guyana Police Force (GPF), but when faced with arrest, Mr. Slowe chose to resist and invent reasons he could not be arrested. This is the very behaviour Slowe (and others) have spoken and acted against. To their grave discredit, the GPF failed to execute a simple arrest warrant and have helped Mr. Slowe to set a terrible example for others in this country.
There have been countless injuries and deaths as a result of failure to comply with police orders (in Guyana and the world) and in my opinion, much of the work of protest movements such as Black Lives Matter, etc. should be focused on educating people on how to interact with law enforcement for best outcomes. Suspected criminals MUST comply and, if they feel unfairly treated, complain. There is an established process for complaints of which Slowe is well acquainted. Paul Slowe did himself and his country a grave disservice and Commissioner Hoppie should/must arrest citizen Paul Slowe and charge him for resisting arrest. Law and Order cannot come with privilege for some and brutality for others; let us level the playing field.
Sincerely,
Robin Singh

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle Road Race… Briton John storms to overall win in record time of 2hrs 54mins 06secs

4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle Road Race…...

Oct 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Cinderella County of Essequibo was abuzz with top class cycling action yesterday when the 4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of Gold Cycle Road Race organised by Evolution...
Read More
Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth Anniversary Dominoes Title

Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth...

Oct 18, 2021

Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as Jamaica continues dominance

Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as...

Oct 18, 2021

NSC hold meeting with ‘Core Sports’ for National Sports Academy

NSC hold meeting with ‘Core Sports’...

Oct 17, 2021

Pitch Square at National Stadium being resurfaced

Pitch Square at National Stadium being resurfaced

Oct 17, 2021

RHTYSC/BCB Joint Home Project Vitality Inc. constructing new home for BCB Office Assistant

RHTYSC/BCB Joint Home Project Vitality Inc....

Oct 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The PPP/C forgot October 5

    Kaieteur News – The present leaders of the PPP/C would not have been where they are today had it not been for 5th October,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]