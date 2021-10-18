Intoxicated GDF Sergeant taken into custody after accident

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Sergeant, Quacy Henderson who was under the influence of alcohol was taken into police custody following an accident, which involved a 26-year-old motorcyclist. The accident occurred along the Bellevue Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Critical is Tony Bhagwandin of Stanleytown, WBD. The accident reportedly occurred on Saturday about 21:25hrs. At the time, Henderson, a sergeant who is stationed at Base Camp Ayanganna, and resides at Bellevue, WBD was driving motorcar #PNN 5522 while motorcycle #CK 9418 was driven by Bhagwandin.

According to police investigators, based on the ongoing investigation, Henderson was proceeding north on the western side of the road while Bhagwandin was proceeding in the same direction from behind at a fast rate of speed.

Bhagwandin reportedly lost control and slammed into the right-side bumper of Henderson’s vehicle. As a result of the impact, Bhagwandin fell onto the roadway and received multiple injuries to his face and about his body.

He was subsequently picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH). While at the medical institution, he was examined by a doctor who later transferred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Kaieteur News understands that he was subsequently admitted to the Male Surgical Ward and remains in a stable condition.

The motorcar and motorcycle were both lodged to be examined by the Licensing and Certifying Officer and Sergeant Henderson was placed in custody at the Wales Police Station.

Statements were taken and a notice of intended prosecution was served. A breathalyzer test was conducted on Henderson and he was found with .51% Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) in his system. Bhagwandin was unable to be tested due to the nature of his injuries.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, his relatives said that Bhagwandin owned his own grocery shop, and is a father of one. Bhagwandin had left home to travel to Wales where he had bought goods for his shop yesterday.

However, on his journey back home at 21:25hrs, he had met with an accident. The police confirmed with this newspaper that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.