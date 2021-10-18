Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as Jamaica continues dominance

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s quest to reclaim the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens title will continue for at least two more years following their fifth place finish with a new look squad at the 2021 tournament contested this past weekend at Meridian Fields in Turks & Caicos.

The Guyanese notched two wins and lost three games in the two-day competition which scrummed off on Saturday. Their first match was a 36-5 victory over Belize before losing to Bermuda (17-5), Jamaica (24-0) and Barbados (26-5).

However, the Guyanese claimed a commanding 43-0 win over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in the fifth place playoff. En route to the final, the men from the land of Wood & Water followed up their day two win over Guyana with a 21-0 win over Barbados to make the final against familiar foe, Mexico.

A try and a conversion was enough for the Jamaicans to hold off Mexico to a 7-0 victory for their fourth consecutive RAN Sevens title. Jamaicas success has now seen them qualify for next years World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.