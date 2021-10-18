Glamour Beauty opens new branch at Amazonia Mall

– Hailed as “woman’s paradise” for brand name products that’s affordable for all

Kaieteur News – In continuation of its efforts to bring the most luxurious cosmetic brands to Guyanese, Glamour Beauty has opened a new branch at the Amazonia Mall located at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Glamour Beauty Amazonia was officially opened on Friday October, 8, 2021. A small opening ceremony was held and was attended by the media, officials from the public sector along with the current President of the Guyana Chamber and Commerce Industry (GCCI), Timothy Tucker and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Go-Invest, Peter Ramsaroop.

Both Ramsaroop and Tucker congratulated the proprietors of Glamour Beauty for extending their business and product lines. They also wished them success and encouraged them to continue the growth.

It should be noted that Glamour Beauty has been operating in Guyana for three years now and had opened its first location at the Giftland Mall. It is an authorised reseller of some the most popular cosmetic brands in the world such as Dior, Clarins, HERMES, Paco Rabbane, Bath & Body Works, Shea Moisture, Bare Minerals, NYX cosmetics, Maybelline, Garnier, CerVe, Biore, Aveeno, Neutrogena, Novex. Etc.

Its brand name products are sourced directly from the manufacturers and as a result of this partnership, Glamour Beauty has in recent times been able to offer super competitive retail prices for Guyanese consumers.

Glamour Beauty stated, “Retail prices to Guyanese consumers are now considerably lower in keeping with the United States’ (US) and globally suggested retail prices”.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Varsha Sharma Mangar, during the opening ceremony said, “Gone are the days when luxury brand beauty products are over-priced in Guyana”.

She highlighted that in the past, locals would only be able to purchase famous cosmetic brands when they are on vacation overseas or with the help of a relative living there.

The shrewd proprietress said too that Glamour Beauty is selling those brands “right here” (in Guyana) for the same price persons would pay overseas.

With a second branch now located at the Amazonia Mall, Glamour Beauty seeks to accommodate consumers from all income levels by stocking the most affordable beauty products to complement its usual luxury brands.

This was done to make the new store more inclusive for everyone to suit their respective budgets.

As Glamour Beauty continues to revolutionise the beauty industry in Guyana, lovers of beauty products can visit its new branch and browse through the luxury brands in stock. They can also test their favourite products with the help of trained professionals.

Kaieteur News has been able to meet and interview a few customers who have visited Glamour Beauty’s new location.

They described their shopping experience as a “great one” and labelled the new branch as a “woman’s paradise”.