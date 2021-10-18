Latest update October 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth Anniversary Dominoes Title

Oct 18, 2021 Sports

The victorious Gangster Dominoes Team accepting their prizes form Barbara Marshall (right).

Kaieteur News – Gangster held their nerves to win the Sevens Collymore Birth Anniversary Dominoes competition which concluded recently at Turning Point. Gangster have been consistent throughout the tournament and won the closely contested final ahead of Quiet Storm and Providence.
Quiet Storm took an early lead by chalking up 13 games while Providence made 10 and Gangster nine in the opening sitting. Quiet Storm replicated their first sitting total in the second sitting to maintain their lead while Providence made 12 and Gangster 11.
Gangster marked 14 games in the third round to take their tally to 34, but still couldnt get past Quiet Storm who scored 13, taking their overall games to 39. Providence made nine games to take their total to 31.
Gangster marked 14 games in the fourth round, while Quiet Storm and Providence made nine each, however Gangster and Quiet Strom were tied on 48 apiece while Providence remained in the cellar on 40.
Providence regained the lead in the fifth and penultimate round as they managed 12 games, while Gangster made nine and Providence 14. However, Gangster produced to sterling performance in the sixth and final round as they chalked up 16 games to take their tally to 73, while Quiet Storm made nine games taking their overall to 69. Providence managed 11, scoring an overall 65 games.
Gavin Towler made 17 games while Stephon Collymore scored 24 playing through for the winners. Jermaine Murray, Anthony Solomon and Bisram Thomas made 13 games each for the runner up side.
Sean Davis made the maximum 18 games for Providence while Vernon Jordan scored 14 and Andrew Mendonca 11. The winning team took home a trophy and $160,000, the runner-up received $75,000 and third place $50,000.
The competition was sponsored by Target Hardware, Three the Hardway, Spartons, Gold is Money, Mr. Harry and F & H Printery.

