Four more unvaccinated persons die of COVID-19

Latest update October 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, Guyanas COVID-19 death toll has moved to 870.
The countrys latest fatalities are that of four unvaccinated individuals who all passed away on Saturday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
According to the Health Ministry, the fatalities are that of two men, a 64-year-old and a 44-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and that of two women: a 51-year-old from Region Four and an 83-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).
Meanwhile, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 93 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 34,455.
The dashboard also shows that 28 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 123 persons are in the institutional isolation, 3,702 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 29,732 recoveries have been recorded.
