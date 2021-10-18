Five die in weekend accidents

Kaieteur News – Five lives were claimed following three separate accidents that took place over the past weekend, two of which occurred on Saturday at Liliendaal and Mahaicony on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) and the other on Sunday at High Street, Werk-en-rust Georgetown.

Kaieteur News understands that around 22:30hrs last Saturday , motorcar PWW 3133, driven by 24-year-old man , Nazad Ali, of Lot 148-150 Atlantic Gardens, ECD was proceeding west along the southern side of the Railway Embankment at Liliendaal at a fast rate. Ali who was in the process of overtaking motorcar PMM 1176, owned and driven by Petal Northe of Lot 14 Arapaima Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown was unsuccessful in his attempt and as a result collided with the right side front fender of Northe’s vehicle.

He then lost control and ended up into the path of hire car HC 6244, driven by Devaskar Jetoo of Lot 79 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, which was proceeding east along the said road where a second collision occurred and as a result, vehicles PWW 3133 and HC 6244 were extensively damaged.

According to an eye witness, Ali was speeding along the road heading in the Georgetown direction when he collided with the driver of a vehicle which was by the bridge located before the Giftland Mall. “The car went into the air and came back down,” the witness expressed. He also noted that Jetoo was still conscious while he was in his vehicle and was able to respond to citizens who were trying to assist him.

Kaieteur News understands that Ali was pronounced dead at the scene by Doctor Joseph, after which, his body was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. Jetoo was also transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed at about 04:00 hrs on Sunday morning.

The third driver, Northe, and the 26-year-old occupant Evana Seejatan, of Lot 148- 150 Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara who was in one of the vehicles were admitted at GPHC with multiple injuries.

The mangled vehicles involved in the accident were lodged at Turkeyen Police Station to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer as police investigations continue.

Mahaicony

Around 22:30hrs on October 16, 2021, the driver of motorcar PFF 3940 Deocharran Dass, a 38-year-old male of New Providence, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara along with two other occupants, Bhickram Singh, a 31-year-old male of Mortice Branch Road, Mahaicony; and Vishan Motie, a 27-year-old labourer of Mahaicony Branch Road, were all imbibing at a friend’s house.

According to police, Dass after leaving the said location was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Mahaicony Branch Road at a fast rate when he reportedly failed to negotiate a sharp left turn, and instead continued straight into the canal which is situated on the southern side of the road.

Motie, who was seated in the front passenger seat, managed to exit the vehicle, while Das and the other occupant, Singh were trapped in the vehicle which was submerged into the canal.

They subsequently removed in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor and were both pronounced dead on arrival. The bodies are at the Mahaicony Public Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

High Street

A 48-year-old motorcyclist lost his life yesterday while proceeding along the road at High Street Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown in the vicinity of Carnegie School of Home Economics around 00:35hrs.

Eon Howard of Lot 433 ‘B’ Field, Samaroo Street, South Sophia was proceeding south on High Street, Werk-En-Rust on motorcycle CK 7303at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of his motorcycle and ended up in a concrete drain located on the eastern side of the said road.

As a result of the accident, Howard was pinned by his motorcycle. Subsequently, he was assisted out of the drain by citizens and was later examined and pronounced dead at the accident scene by Dr. Joseph of the Emergency Medical Service Unit.

Howard’s body was then transported to Memorial Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination with dissection.