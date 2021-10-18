Latest update October 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

DPP orders inquest into death of teen killed with own knife

Oct 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C has ordered an inquest into the death of Roy Boston, the young man who was fatally stabbed at Swan Village, Soesdyke, Linden, back in August.

Fatally stabbed, Roy Boston.

On August 21, 2021, Boston was killed after he allegedly stabbed three of his drinking partners during a brawl at a rum shop in Swan Village.
When contacted recently, Commander of Division 4 ‘B’, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine, informed Kaieteur News that the file was returned and that an inquest was requested by the DPP to determine the circumstances of the teen’s death. This publication learnt that the accused was released in late August on $100,000 station bail.
It was reported that sometime around 22:15hrs that day, the young man was among his family and friends at a shop when a heated argument turned deadly.
Based on information received from the police, 18-year-old Boston had pulled a knife and dealt one of the men there a stab to his left side waist and another to his left side back. This publication was informed that Boston had allegedly stabbed three men that night before he was killed.
According to the reports, the deceased began to curse everyone who was imbibing and thereafter, he and the suspect had a scuffle. Kaieteur News was told that the suspect was a relative of the teen and at the time he (relative) was trying to calm him down but Boston ended up in a scuffle with his relative and it was during that scuffle that he received the fatal wound.
The reports further revealed that the teen received a stab wound to his left side chest and a cut to his right thumb. The injured teen was rushed to the Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.
The relative who reportedly escaped in an unknown direction that fatal night, turned himself in to the police the next morning. After Boston’s case was filed with the DPP, police were advised to release the suspect on bail as the investigation was still ongoing.

