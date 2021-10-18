Latest update October 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Chinese companies are lone bidders for New Harbour Bridge

Oct 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Four Chinese constructing firms are vying for the contract to design and build the New Demerara Harbour Bridge, a project which falls under the Public Works Ministry.
Bids were opened again for this project on Friday, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). The Chinese-owned companies in question are: China Gezhouba Group Company Limited, China Road & Bridge Corporation in joint venture with Peutes and Calzadas Infrastructuras SLU (China and Spain), China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, and China Railway Construction Corporation International Limited who is in joint venture with China Railway Caribbean Company Limited; and China Railway Engineering Bureau Group Company Limited.
These companies were among five that submitted technical and financial proposals to build and design the bridge when tenders were initially opened for the project on October 5, last. The other company which did not submit a tender Friday last was Boskalis Guyana Inc., a non-Chinese company.
Prior to that, these companies were among nine international firms which were pre-qualified in March to bid for the construction the new bridge.
For this project, bidders were advised by the Ministry that they are required to bid on two options, a Design –Build and Finance option and a Design-Build-Operate, and Finance option.
Kaieteur News understands that the construction of the new bridge is expected to begin by the end of the year and conclude within two years. This four-lane, high-span fixed bridge, which is commonly referred to as a “flyover bridge” is set to be built with the lifespan of 50 years and will not require opening or retraction to allow for maritime.
While tenders are issued for this project, no costs for the construction have been established yet.
Below are the companies and their bids:

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle Road Race… Briton John storms to overall win in record time of 2hrs 54mins 06secs

4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle Road Race…...

Oct 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Cinderella County of Essequibo was abuzz with top class cycling action yesterday when the 4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of Gold Cycle Road Race organised by Evolution...
Read More
Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth Anniversary Dominoes Title

Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth...

Oct 18, 2021

Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as Jamaica continues dominance

Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as...

Oct 18, 2021

NSC hold meeting with ‘Core Sports’ for National Sports Academy

NSC hold meeting with ‘Core Sports’...

Oct 17, 2021

Pitch Square at National Stadium being resurfaced

Pitch Square at National Stadium being resurfaced

Oct 17, 2021

RHTYSC/BCB Joint Home Project Vitality Inc. constructing new home for BCB Office Assistant

RHTYSC/BCB Joint Home Project Vitality Inc....

Oct 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The PPP/C forgot October 5

    Kaieteur News – The present leaders of the PPP/C would not have been where they are today had it not been for 5th October,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]