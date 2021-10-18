Chinese companies are lone bidders for New Harbour Bridge

Kaieteur News – Four Chinese constructing firms are vying for the contract to design and build the New Demerara Harbour Bridge, a project which falls under the Public Works Ministry.

Bids were opened again for this project on Friday, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). The Chinese-owned companies in question are: China Gezhouba Group Company Limited, China Road & Bridge Corporation in joint venture with Peutes and Calzadas Infrastructuras SLU (China and Spain), China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, and China Railway Construction Corporation International Limited who is in joint venture with China Railway Caribbean Company Limited; and China Railway Engineering Bureau Group Company Limited.

These companies were among five that submitted technical and financial proposals to build and design the bridge when tenders were initially opened for the project on October 5, last. The other company which did not submit a tender Friday last was Boskalis Guyana Inc., a non-Chinese company.

Prior to that, these companies were among nine international firms which were pre-qualified in March to bid for the construction the new bridge.

For this project, bidders were advised by the Ministry that they are required to bid on two options, a Design –Build and Finance option and a Design-Build-Operate, and Finance option.

Kaieteur News understands that the construction of the new bridge is expected to begin by the end of the year and conclude within two years. This four-lane, high-span fixed bridge, which is commonly referred to as a “flyover bridge” is set to be built with the lifespan of 50 years and will not require opening or retraction to allow for maritime.

While tenders are issued for this project, no costs for the construction have been established yet.

Below are the companies and their bids:

