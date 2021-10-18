Latest update October 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Every day there are countless reports in the dailies and social media of violent robberies being perpetuated on the citizens of this nation, yet there is no indication from the state that they are addressing the situation with the same vigour other matters seems to be attracting their attention.
It is inconceivable that when the police do apprehend the perpetuators of these crimes, the judiciary immediately releases them on bail, or if they are killed, voices that are dormant when law abiding citizens are injured or killed suddenly find their voices.
Editor, one is left to wonder what will it take for the crime situation to be addressed aggressively. Is it because the minister and his colleagues are not targeted, due to the protection they enjoy at the expense of taxpayers? Addressing crime appears not to be a priority.
As the saying goes he who feels it knows it.
Best Regards,
Suryaveer
