4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle Road Race… Briton John storms to overall win in record time of 2hrs 54mins 06secs

Kaieteur News – The Cinderella County of Essequibo was abuzz with top class cycling action yesterday when the 4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of Gold Cycle Road Race organised by Evolution Cycle Club and sponsored by Conrad Gomes was contested.

Choosing the occasion to make a grand statement was We Stand United Cycle Clubs Briton John who pedaled to victory in the 74-mile contest in a record time of Two Hours 54 Minutes 06 Seconds to win ahead of defending Jamual John who finished about 20 seconds behind followed by Romello Crawford further back.

There was a sprint home to complete the top six positions, Alanzo Ambrose won that showdown from Andrew Hicks and Andre Padlock Green in that order. The cyclists developed a love for the Essequibo road which saw them battling from end to end, Charity to Supenaam and back.

Fro the start of the race, the top three cyclists broke away from the peloton ad never looked back, the first half of the contest saw the trio clocking One Hour 22 Minutes indicated that the race was going to be completed in record time.

Copping the top spot in the Under-50 race was the Differently Able Walter Grant-Stuart who won a sprint home ahead of Horace Burrowes and Paul Choo Wee Nam whilst the Junior winner was Mario Washington who took the top podium spot form Sherwin Sampson and Aaron Newton in that order.

Reigning supreme in the 35-mile contests (Charity to Anna Regina & back): for Ladies, Susan Hamilton topped the field ahead of Clavecia Spencer and Marica Dick who has made a welcome return to competitive cycling. Ian Deaf Boy Jackson was again the dominant Over-50 rider.

All the registration fees collected were presented to the widow of the late Urban Benjamin (cycling enthusiast) in whose memory the event is held and sponsored by Conrad Gomes.