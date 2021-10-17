UG orientations for new students set for next week

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana will welcome new students of the Turkeyen and Berbice campuses with virtual orientations which will run for one week from October 18 – 23, 2021.

Altogether close to 10,000 (new and continuing) students are expected to commence classes when the new academic year begins in a blended format on October 25, 2021, UG noted in a release it disseminated yesterday.

It noted that approximately 65 percent of the university’s classes will remain online for the first semester from October 2021 to January 2022 due to prevailing COVID-19 conditions as well as major building works arising from recent extreme weather conditions. The remaining 35 percent, mostly consisting of laboratory and field exercises, are expected to be blended and face-to-face delivered at the various campuses for specific courses or parts of courses only in this first semester October 2021 to January 2022. Students will be notified directly of the schedule as well as safety measures they are expected to comply with if any of their courses are to be held face-to-face. Schedules will also be posted on Faculty websites.

Separate refresher orientations were already held for continuing students on October 1, 2021, and saw the participation of students who will continue to pursue their academic careers with UG.

Like the refresher orientations for continuing students, the orientations for new students will be conducted online. New students already fully or conditionally accepted to the University for the new year should have received communication with links to the sessions from their prospective departments and Faculties as well as from the University’s Registry. Students will receive emails directly with the necessary login information to register.

Though many programmes are at capacity, students who have not yet heard from the university or who wish to register for programmes which still have spaces are encouraged to contact the University as registrations will be ongoing into early November for waitlisted students.

The orientation sessions are aimed at providing a step-by-step introduction to all of the systems, policies, personnel, and resources that students need to navigate the university. This will be particularly important for students to start their classes seamlessly on the first day of classes. This also will address programme-related queries and concerns and provide the necessary support and guidance to students to ensure their time at the university is smooth, enriching, and fulfilling as far as possible.

The orientation process is an onboarding exercise whereby students are also introduced to the rules, regulations, lecturers, specific processes, given a tour of the physical and online classrooms, how to read and calculate their grade point average (GPA) and academic profiles. They are also made aware of the special services and opportunities available to them during and after their studies.

Key dates for the Academic Year 2021/2022

The first day of classes for the new academic year will be on October 25, 2021.

The traditional ceremonial opening will also be held virtually on October 22, 2021, at 17:00h. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1eMKpGQhQEeUWGEgU7-CDQ

Applicants Awaiting Word

Students who have applied and are waiting to hear from UG, please note and check the following:

Students are being reminded that due to prevailing COVID-19 conditions the University is facilitating fast-tracked applications by processing submissions without uploaded certified or notarised documentation. BUT, full admission will not be possible until the certified or notarised documents are uploaded and verified.

Applicants are therefore urged to ensure they have uploaded their documents.

Therefore, it is in the students’ best interest to submit the certified or notarised documents at the earliest time possible to complete their document verification process.

Actions Prospective Students Can Take While Awaiting Results and Validated Documents

Students are encouraged, however, to not let any challenges in getting their documents certified or notarised deter them from completing their online application form and subsequent submission of provisional registration if they have been admitted to pursue a course or programme at the University.

Students are asked to kindly note that when submitting documents, they MUST be CERTIFIED or NOTARISED with signature and stamp by any of the following persons: Justice of Peace, Commissioner of Oaths, Minister of Religion, Senior Public Servants, Head Teachers, Medical Doctors, or Police Officers.

The University has instituted a rolling application process for the first semester of the new academic year. Applicants can also apply for admission pending their results.

