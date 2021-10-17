Latest update October 17th, 2021 12:02 AM
Oct 17, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor
Stealthily and ever cautiously the bandit moved to the chair where the gun lay as the guard was comatosed, never realising he was visited until sometime later.
Another familiar case of sleeping guard and stolen gun. But the outcome could have been different, as the bandit, having the upper hand, could have used his advantage to gain access to the building. Needless to say the sleeping guard will be awake for a long time as he has much to answer to his employer.
A lesson for all security guards working the graveyard shift and especially entrusted with a weapon.
Shamshun Mohamed
