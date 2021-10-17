Some of dem children happy …and some sad

Latest update October 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 17, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De exam results come out and dem had de usual wailing and gnashing of teeth. Some people even so wicked and cruel dat dem pick pun one ah dem children fuh try to mock de parent. Is suh when yuh envious or yuh gat bad mind.
But nuff ah dem children feeling hurt because dem feel dem disappoint dem parents. But is dem parents at fault fuh putting suh much pressure pun dem children by having high expectations.
De system is set up fuh failure. Is only a small number of dem children gan get dem fancy school wah everybody want send dem children tuh. But fuh de rest ah dem, is dem school wah nobody nah bin want to go tuh.
Dem boys’ nah bin to dem ‘big’ school. But dem boys still come out good. Dem boys bless and accept wah dem bin get after dem write dem exam.
Sometimes dem children does get so nervous in exam room dat dem mind does go blank. Is nat dat dem nah know de answers to dem questions. But de pressure suh much pun dem dat dem fuhget wah dem study.
One teacher bin decide fuh mek it easy pun dem picknee. He bin give he students take-home test.
All de students, except one, return dem script. In fact, de one student nah turn up to class. When dem find out, de student get so nervous when he get de take-home test paper dat he fuhget way e bin living.
Talk half and ease de pressure pun dem children!
