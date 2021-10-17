Our Frontline Worker of the Week is… Nursing Assistant, Claudette Tobin

By Sharmain Grainger

Kaieteur News – Having been in the nursing profession for more than two decades now, Claudette Tobin is understandably one of the hardworking frontline workers providing crucial services at the country’s premier public health facility – the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) – as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

While treating patients who present with symptoms consistent with the disease is one of the main roles of some frontline healthcare workers, they all fervently advocate for persons to embrace preventative measures.

Moreover, one of the many roles of our featured healthcare professional is to educate patients daily about the importance of sanitising or washing their hands regularly, wearing a face mask correctly (covering the nose and mouth) and social distancing, wherever possible.

Tobin, a Nursing Assistant who is currently assigned to the operating room, revealed that despite the daunting impact of COVID-19, she remains committed to her profession because “I really love and enjoy it and find great satisfaction.”

CHOOSING A CAREER

Born to Percival Tobin, a logger, and his homemaker wife, Yvonne (both deceased), on April 28, 1967, as the fifth of nine children, our Frontline Worker was raised at Bartica, Region Seven. She currently resides at Craig Village, East Bank Demerara.

As a lass, she attended the 72 Miles Primary School then the Bartica Secondary School. Back then, she recalled playing games such as Rounders a favourite pastime. However, when it came to choosing a career path, Tobin revealed that it was her eldest sister who encouraged her to choose nursing.

In 1992, she was accepted at the Georgetown School of Nursing to pursue training as a Nursing Assistant. As a Registered Nursing Assistant, Tobin said she learned to function as part of a team with a keen focus on assisting her colleagues as well as patients. Speaking glowingly of the profession, she added, “We aspire to give the best possible care and reassurance to our sick patients with the goal of nursing them back to good health.”

In addition to working for about a decade with a private ophthalmologist, Tobin has worked in several departments at the GPHC over the years, the majority, thus far, in the Ophthalmology Department.

“I have worked in both female and male eye wards, then the eye clinic and now the theatre,” Tobin related as she briefly turned her attention to the observance of World Sight Day which was observed globally on Thursday last under the theme ‘Love Your Eyes’. Armed with the understanding that protecting one’s vision is just as important as caring for the rest of the anatomy, Tobin said, “I would like to encourage all Guyanese to #loveyoureyes, especially those individuals with a family history of Diabetes Mellitus, glaucoma and other hereditary diseases. Yearly check up with your eye doctor is highly recommended as early detection is key in preventing blindness.”

COVID-19 LESSONS

When the contagious COVID-19 reached our shore in March of last year, it effectively disrupted the routine delivery of some services and even forced healthcare workers, including Tobin, to adapt new methods of operation. But the imposed measures due to the pandemic helped to transform her into an individual who “never takes anything for granted” and has an appreciation for “staying in touch with friends and loved ones because life is too precious.”

She understands this all too well having seen her youngest brother inflicted with the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to Tobin, “luckily he had his first dose of the vaccine and was awaiting his second dose so he had very mild symptoms.”

Indeed, she is a staunch advocate for vaccine uptake too. To those who are reluctant she had this to say: “I would encourage individuals to do their own research about the vaccines. Use credible sources such as WHO and PAHO, and speak to your doctor so they (individuals) can make an informed decision.”

As she does her part to help rein in the spread of the virus, Tobin ensures she safeguards herself daily by wearing a face mask, practices good hygiene and social distance when she can, as according to her, “it is difficult to social distance when using public transportation.”

The mother of two children – Neil and Natasha – whom she described as wonderful, she also finds time to give thanks and praise to her Creator these days by means of virtual church activities.