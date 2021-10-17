IzWi Rich Entertainment – the new production group promising quality content to locals

Kaieteur News – IzWi Rich Entertainment, a new local entertainment group, is already making a name for itself.

With professional, creative, high quality content in the areas of music and video production, the entertainment group is showcasing a quality that it hopes to see perpetuated in the local industry.

According to Zena Henry, who handles the company’s marketing and advertising, IzWi Rich Entertainment is ecstatic about joining the numerous outlets providing a space for musicians and other creators.

Henry partnered with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Producer of IzWi Rich Entertainment, Ruiz Young popularly known as “Richie Rich,” to open the doors of the new production outlet at the Clerical and Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU) building on Quamina Street, Georgetown in April of 2021.

Henry explained that IzWi Rich Entertainment is involved in music production — from writing, to recording, mastering, the production of music videos and content distribution.

She explained, “We also provide services in film production, videography, photography, advertisement development and production, content creation, lighting effects, cartoonisations, and beat making. Public relations and other communication services such as writing services, managing social media platforms and marketing are available.”

Henry said that she has always been passionate about music but never had the opportunity to sincerely pursue it. However, she said as part owner of IzWi Rich Entertainment, she is happy to not only please herself, but to provide a space for other creators in an industry that is “expensive, uncertain and sometimes ruthless.”

By profession, Henry said she is a journalist but branched off as a freelancer, to pursue other aspirations such as music and acting.

At present, Henry said apart from the music, the company will expand further with its acting, script writing, and other content creation. She said short films, sitcoms and other types of shows are also on the company’s to do list.

For now, IzWi Rich Entertainment is getting its attention from well put together music productions involving names such as Legions, Kiishon, Jay Supreme, Issibaby and Zena Lashley, among others.

As of recent, the group’s partnership with prominent entertainment figures like Seon Barrington of Seonbfilmsensured and the high quality content of his work has been drawing the attention of fans. “We have already released a number of jaw dropping productions that include music, video content, photography and acting; all involving new and existing local talents,” Henry added.

Meanwhile, the group’s CEO, Ruiz Young, said he is also driven by his passion for music production.

The producer said that the company’s aim is to produce quality, creative, professional content that would encourage further support for Guyanese musicians and other creatives.

The 32-year old who has been producing music for almost eight years had been living in Venezuela with his family but returned during the economic fallout in that country. The producer saw it necessary to use his skills to add his creativity to the local industry.

He said Guyana has much to offer and feels happy that more persons are pursuing their dreams in music and other creative areas.

Last April, young and Henry pooled their resources to equip the small establishment with a recording room, office, videography room and other essential items.