Guyanese and COVID-19

Latest update October 17th, 2021 12:03 AM
Oct 17, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
I take note of a letter penned by one Brian E. Plummer titled “Has our COVID Strategy been Successful”. Sometimes Editor, I wonder about Guyanese and how they managed to survive this long in the pandemic. Maybe this letter accurately captures why the Guyanese populace is struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reason I say this is because how a letter with so much fallacies could be published? How? So many unvaccinated people are dying and this writer, who is no scientist, doctor or anything of the sort is proclaiming natural immunity is the way to go.
Fire the WHO and the CDC folks! We’ve got the answer!
Regards,
Amir Khan
