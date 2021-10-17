GNBS pulls off successful National Quality Week 2021

Kaieteur News – The past week was an exciting one for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), as it successfully hosted a number of activities for National Quality Week 2021. The activities primarily focused on celebrating companies implementing standards within their operations to produce quality goods and services, and to recognise and encourage staff and stakeholders who continue to promote quality and standards.

The highlight of the week was the hosting of the third National Quality Awards (NQA) Ceremony, which was attended by First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, who unveiled the GNBS’ first ‘Made in Guyana’ Certification Mark; Government Ministers and Members of the Diplomatic Corps, among other special invitees.

The NQA saw the participation of thirty-six (36) Guyanese companies, and winners were awarded in five overall categories. The categories were Manufacturing, which was won by NAMILCO, Services, which was won by Massy Gas Products (Guyana) Ltd., Small Business Manufacturing, won by Steve’s Jewellery and Small Business Services, won by St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Laboratory. Meanwhile, Morning Glory Inc. copped the overall award for Agro-Processing.

Additionally, specific awards for customer-focus, continuous improvement, and health & safety and environmental initiatives were presented to successful companies.

On Wednesday, the GNBS hosted its Long Serving Awards for employees who have been with the Bureau for five, ten and twenty years, respectively. Notably, the Bureau’s Executive Director (Ag.), Ms. Ramrattie Karan, along with the Senior Information Officer, Ms. Roxan Bourne, were awarded for their 20 years of service at the GNBS. Other awardees included the Head of the Information & Technology, David Cummings and driver, Jerome Troyer, who served for 10 years, and Inspectors Jose Skeete and Dillon Roopchand who served for five years.

To observe World Standards Day on Thursday October 14, our Business Development Department hosted a free Food Safety training for twenty-four (24) small business owners. The participants were given the opportunity to learn about some of the basic food safety requirements that ensure the products are safe for human consumption. Participants of the training were all pleased with the experience, which they said would help them to produce food items safely and at a higher standard.

In addition, the Marketing Department piloted a social media campaign, which saw more than 1,300 persons liking and sharing various posts as well as subscribing to GNBS social media platforms. One lucky winner walked away with $50,000.

There were also several radio programmes, which aimed to create awareness about planned NQW activities and to educate the public about the Bureau’s key roles in the promotion of standards and accurate measurements.

The week’s activities were observed under the theme chosen for World Standards Day “Standards for SDGS – our vision for a better world.” The implementation of food safety, environmental and products standards among others, can help stakeholders contribute to achieving the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to combat hunger, climate change, poverty and other social ills.

For further information on this subject, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064 or 219-0065 or WhatsApp us on 692-4627.