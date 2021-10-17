Bandit tells tale of how he stabbed 19-year-old to death

Kaieteur News – The bandit, who confessed to killing a 19-year-old after invading his family’s store, in an interview that was recorded via a cell phone told cops how he committed the act.

He has been identified as Kapildeo Jangadin, 24, of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Jangadin is currently in custody for invading the Deal on Electronics store located at Strathspey, ECD and murdering Ganesh Persaud also known as “Chris” during the furtherance of a robbery.Following his arrest on Friday evening, the man confessed to the crime and even told police while sitting on the bench at the Vigilance Police Station how he perpetrated the act.

In the video, a female officer was heard questioning him about the crime he committed.

Jangadin told the officer that he committed the act alone and that everything happened fast.

He continued his tale by revealing that he had walked into the store and approached Persaud to find out the price for a “speaker box”.

“…when me guh in me walk up to the boy and ask he wah is the price for the speaker box,” Jangadin told the officer.

The confessed killer said that when Persaud attempted to show him the speaker box, he scrambled his gold chain.

Jangadin claimed that he cannot recall how he came in possession of the murder weapon but remembered that Persaud resisted him and they ended up in a fight.

It was during the fight, confessed the bandit, that he used a small knife to stab Persaud.

He told the officer that he cannot remember exactly where he stabbed Persaud but noted that he was cognisant that he had stabbed the young man “couple well places” about his body.

Jangadin added that he then ran out of the store with the chain in his possession and had stopped someone on a bicycle who he asked to give him a drop to a location where he changed his clothes.

CCTV footage from the store showed the suspect running out of the store dressed in a white shirt and black pants.

When he was arrested by patrol ranks, Jangadin was dressed in a green t-shirt and a pair of grey jeans. However, the stolen gold chain was still in his position as well as the clothes he reportedly used to commit the robbery.

During his confession, he told police that he did not steal any cash and had only escaped with Persaud’s gold chain.

It was reported on Saturday that Persaud was attacked and stabbed to his neck sometime after 16:00hrs on Friday. His father told the press that his son was alone in the store at the time of the robbery while he (the father) was in another section of the building.

He recalled that Persaud came running towards him holding his neck. The youth reportedly told him that he was just stabbed and robbed.

He was rushed immediately to a private hospital but succumbed to his injury on the way. Persaud’s life was snuffed out days shy of his 20th birthday, October 25.