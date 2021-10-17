Latest update October 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandit tells tale of how he stabbed 19-year-old to death

Oct 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The bandit, who confessed to killing a 19-year-old after invading his family’s store, in an interview that was recorded via a cell phone told cops how he committed the act.
He has been identified as Kapildeo Jangadin, 24, of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Jangadin is currently in custody for invading the Deal on Electronics store located at Strathspey, ECD and murdering Ganesh Persaud also known as “Chris” during the furtherance of a robbery.Following his arrest on Friday evening, the man confessed to the crime and even told police while sitting on the bench at the Vigilance Police Station how he perpetrated the act.

The suspect, who confessed to killing Persaud,
Kapildeo Jangadin

In the video, a female officer was heard questioning him about the crime he committed.
Jangadin told the officer that he committed the act alone and that everything happened fast.
He continued his tale by revealing that he had walked into the store and approached Persaud to find out the price for a “speaker box”.
“…when me guh in me walk up to the boy and ask he wah is the price for the speaker box,” Jangadin told the officer.
The confessed killer said that when Persaud attempted to show him the speaker box, he scrambled his gold chain.
Jangadin claimed that he cannot recall how he came in possession of the murder weapon but remembered that Persaud resisted him and they ended up in a fight.
It was during the fight, confessed the bandit, that he used a small knife to stab Persaud.
He told the officer that he cannot remember exactly where he stabbed Persaud but noted that he was cognisant that he had stabbed the young man “couple well places” about his body.

Murdered for a gold chain, Ganesh Persaud

Jangadin added that he then ran out of the store with the chain in his possession and had stopped someone on a bicycle who he asked to give him a drop to a location where he changed his clothes.
CCTV footage from the store showed the suspect running out of the store dressed in a white shirt and black pants.
When he was arrested by patrol ranks, Jangadin was dressed in a green t-shirt and a pair of grey jeans. However, the stolen gold chain was still in his position as well as the clothes he reportedly used to commit the robbery.
During his confession, he told police that he did not steal any cash and had only escaped with Persaud’s gold chain.
It was reported on Saturday that Persaud was attacked and stabbed to his neck sometime after 16:00hrs on Friday. His father told the press that his son was alone in the store at the time of the robbery while he (the father) was in another section of the building.
He recalled that Persaud came running towards him holding his neck. The youth reportedly told him that he was just stabbed and robbed.
He was rushed immediately to a private hospital but succumbed to his injury on the way. Persaud’s life was snuffed out days shy of his 20th birthday, October 25.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

NSC hold meeting with ‘Core Sports’ for National Sports Academy

NSC hold meeting with ‘Core Sports’ for National Sports...

Oct 17, 2021

In a move aimed to kick-start the country’s first-ever National Sports Academy, the National Sports Commission yesterday met with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), the Guyana Amateur...
Read More
Pitch Square at National Stadium being resurfaced

Pitch Square at National Stadium being resurfaced

Oct 17, 2021

RHTYSC/BCB Joint Home Project Vitality Inc. constructing new home for BCB Office Assistant

RHTYSC/BCB Joint Home Project Vitality Inc....

Oct 17, 2021

NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour continue to sponsor RHTY&SC U-21 & 1st Div. Teams

NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour continue to sponsor...

Oct 17, 2021

Green Machine makes it to the second round following mixed results

Green Machine makes it to the second round...

Oct 17, 2021

Golf Academy supports Cancer Awareness for 5th Year

Golf Academy supports Cancer Awareness for 5th...

Oct 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • EDUCATION IS IN DEEP CRISIS

    Kaieteur News – Let us not be fooled by the deservedly happy faces on those high-flyers of the National Grade Six Assessment... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected]il.com / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]