Bandit says he hid motorcycle because victim pulled knife on him

Kaieteur News – “Sir dah man pull a knife on me so I tek away he bike and hide it,” a suspect reportedly told police investigators after he was arrested for stealing a motorcycle.

However, what really transpired, according to police, is that a 36-year-old teacher from Region Nine was robbed of his motorcycle on Friday after he offered a ride to a man (the suspect) who was heading to the St. Ignatius Village in the Central Rupununi.

According to police, the teacher was riding home at around 17:00hrs on his white and black XR150 motorcycle with the number plate CH 4728. The motorcycle is valued some $250,000.

Whilst travelling north on the Parikwarunau Village Access Road, he was reportedly flagged down by the man who is not known to him. The teacher nevertheless obliged.

When the duo reached to the St. Ignatius Access Road, the man then asked the teacher to stop for him to urinate. It was then the suspect reportedly placed a knife to the teacher’s neck and ordered him to get off of his motorcycle.

He then rode away in an eastern direction with the motorcycle. That man was later identified as a 30-year-old.

After the incident, the area was combed for the alleged suspect and he was contacted at about 21:00hrs in his neighbour’s yard. Police officers told him of the allegation and cautioned him, at which point he took them to a bushy area in Kumu Village where the motorcycle was hidden in some bushes.

The suspect was placed in police custody. An investigation is ongoing.