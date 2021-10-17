4 deaths, 122 new cases due to COVID-19

Latest update October 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Four more deaths as a result of COVID-19 have been recorded. The fatalities have brought the death toll for this month to 67. According to the Ministry of Health, among the deaths is that of a 45-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) on October 15. Her vaccination status is unknown.
The other fatalities are of a 65-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 68-year-old partially vaccinated woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), both of whom died on October 16, and a 59-year-old-man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) also died on October 15. He was fully vaccinated.
The Ministry also noted that another 122 people were infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These new cases were recorded in: Region Two which has five cases; Region Three – 23 cases, Region Four – 45 cases, Region Five – seven cases, Region Six – 27 cases, Region Seven – four cases, Region Nine – four cases and Region 10 – seven cases.
There are also 28 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 125 in institutional isolation, four in institutional quarantine and 3,624 in home isolation.
According to the Ministry, a total of 29,719 people have recovered since being infected with the virus.
