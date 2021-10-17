Latest update October 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

4 deaths, 122 new cases due to COVID-19

Oct 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Four more deaths as a result of COVID-19 have been recorded. The fatalities have brought the death toll for this month to 67. According to the Ministry of Health, among the deaths is that of a 45-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) on October 15. Her vaccination status is unknown.
The other fatalities are of a 65-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 68-year-old partially vaccinated woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), both of whom died on October 16, and a 59-year-old-man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) also died on October 15. He was fully vaccinated.
The Ministry also noted that another 122 people were infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These new cases were recorded in: Region Two which has five cases; Region Three – 23 cases, Region Four – 45 cases, Region Five – seven cases, Region Six – 27 cases, Region Seven – four cases, Region Nine – four cases and Region 10 – seven cases.
There are also 28 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 125 in institutional isolation, four in institutional quarantine and 3,624 in home isolation.
According to the Ministry, a total of 29,719 people have recovered since being infected with the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

NSC hold meeting with ‘Core Sports’ for National Sports Academy

NSC hold meeting with ‘Core Sports’ for National Sports...

Oct 17, 2021

In a move aimed to kick-start the country’s first-ever National Sports Academy, the National Sports Commission yesterday met with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), the Guyana Amateur...
Read More
Pitch Square at National Stadium being resurfaced

Pitch Square at National Stadium being resurfaced

Oct 17, 2021

RHTYSC/BCB Joint Home Project Vitality Inc. constructing new home for BCB Office Assistant

RHTYSC/BCB Joint Home Project Vitality Inc....

Oct 17, 2021

NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour continue to sponsor RHTY&SC U-21 & 1st Div. Teams

NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour continue to sponsor...

Oct 17, 2021

Green Machine makes it to the second round following mixed results

Green Machine makes it to the second round...

Oct 17, 2021

Golf Academy supports Cancer Awareness for 5th Year

Golf Academy supports Cancer Awareness for 5th...

Oct 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • EDUCATION IS IN DEEP CRISIS

    Kaieteur News – Let us not be fooled by the deservedly happy faces on those high-flyers of the National Grade Six Assessment... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]