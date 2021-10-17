2 Linden nurses in custody for allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccine books

Kaieteur News – Two Linden nurses, who are attached to the One Mile Health Centre, are currently in police custody assisting with an investigation in relation to the selling of COVID-19 vaccine books. The nurses were picked upon Friday afternoon following a sting operation between the Regional Health Department and the Region 10 Police Division.

Regional officials confirmed that one of the nurses allegedly confessed to selling the books and revealed that other nurses have been involved that were posted to various vaccination sites across the region. Being implicated at this stage, are nurses posted to the Linden Hospital Complex vaccination site by the Regional Health Department.

According to a reliable source within the Regional Democratic Council, officials were acting on information for weeks and efforts were made several times to warn the nurses about their actions, but they continued to sell the books. Books were being sold for as much as $35,000. A credible source told Kaieteur News too that several persons who purchased the books, their details are not in the regional data base. It was revealed too that some of the books do not bear stamps while some do not have signatures of the person who issued the vaccine. This newspaper also understands that persons who purchased the books will also be investigated.

Region 10’s vaccination rate is currently at about 30 percent, which is one of the lowest vaccination percentages in the country. The selling of vaccination books became popular following the government announcement that persons must be vaccinated before entering public buildings and that all government workers must be vaccinated. Persons caught selling vaccination books can face up to three years imprisonment.