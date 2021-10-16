Yuh know yuh getting old when…

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh know yuh getting old when despite putting on yuh young boys’ threads fuh go and pay yuh light bill, de security tek yuh out de line and put yuh in de elderly line.

Yuh know yuh getting old when de candles cost more dan de cake.

Yuh know yuh getting old when every birthday after 80 is a surprise.

Yuh know yuh getting old when yuh see yuh classmate deh in de line at de post office.

Yuh know yuh getting old when dem young girl wan hold yuh hand… fuh help yuh cross de road.

Yuh know yuh getting old when de same young girls calling yuh grandfather.

And as de man pon Tik Tok seh, yuh know yuh getting old when yuh family talk ‘bout yuh in front yuh face.

And when yuh learn de difference between a house and a home – de home is where yuh family will put yuh when dey chase yuh out de house.

Yuh know yuh getting old when yuh toes out number yuh teeth and when you and yuh teeth nah sleep together in de same bed.

Yuh know yuh getting old when de only safe place to cough is in de toilet.

Yuh know yuh getting old when yuh gat to clean shave yuh head every couple day fuh hide de grey hair.

Yuh know yuh getting old when despite yuh could hardly walk and keep yuh eyes open, yuh get appoint as a government advisor worker, or better yet get elected President of Guyana.

Talk half and remember all ah we gan get old!