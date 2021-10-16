Latest update October 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Yuh know yuh getting old when despite putting on yuh young boys’ threads fuh go and pay yuh light bill, de security tek yuh out de line and put yuh in de elderly line.
Yuh know yuh getting old when de candles cost more dan de cake.
Yuh know yuh getting old when every birthday after 80 is a surprise.
Yuh know yuh getting old when yuh see yuh classmate deh in de line at de post office.
Yuh know yuh getting old when dem young girl wan hold yuh hand… fuh help yuh cross de road.
Yuh know yuh getting old when de same young girls calling yuh grandfather.
And as de man pon Tik Tok seh, yuh know yuh getting old when yuh family talk ‘bout yuh in front yuh face.
And when yuh learn de difference between a house and a home – de home is where yuh family will put yuh when dey chase yuh out de house.
Yuh know yuh getting old when yuh toes out number yuh teeth and when you and yuh teeth nah sleep together in de same bed.
Yuh know yuh getting old when de only safe place to cough is in de toilet.
Yuh know yuh getting old when yuh gat to clean shave yuh head every couple day fuh hide de grey hair.
Yuh know yuh getting old when despite yuh could hardly walk and keep yuh eyes open, yuh get appoint as a government advisor worker, or better yet get elected President of Guyana.
Talk half and remember all ah we gan get old!
Oct 16, 2021Beginning today, a quartet of Guyanese athletes will represent the Golden Arrowhead at the South American under-23 Championships that is being held in Ecuador. The team consists of South American...
Oct 16, 2021
Oct 16, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – Charles Mills, one of the most learned minds the CARICOM region and the Third World has birthed is... more
Kaieteur News – You are not going to improve the professionalism and performance of the Guyana Police Force by simply... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]