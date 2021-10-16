Travelling with Sputnik-V

Dear Editor,

I’ve encountered just one question, on numerous occasions. It’s been the talk of the topic, inside and outside of my residence. The question is always, “why issue a vaccine, that one cannot travel with?”

There are persons dying from COVID-19, and our Government is doing their utmost, to reach out to the unvaccinated. They are making strenuous efforts to prevent deaths from this lethal virus.

The most obvious answer to this question would be, the Government’s catering for your safety, and not your flying purposes.

Another matter I’d like to discuss is, how “inconvenient” the Sputnik-V has been to those that want to travel to the following places, (which I know of): USA, as well as Trinidad.

This specific vaccine, which has helped significantly decrease the death toll, which could, and has already saved, thousands of lives. How really inconvenient, of said persons, to take the best vaccine and not be able to leave their country, until further notice.

What is it that persons want the Government to do about them having issues with travelling, when we are in a pandemic, and the Government’s dealing with its people’s safety?

What can our Government do either way if the two countries listed earlier, have complications with the vaccine (for the persons that have already taken it)?

It seems like we’ve forgotten about the times, where there was no travelling allowed, in general. Where we once thought it’d be like that forever.

I’ve always been taught growing up, time is virtue, patience is key.

Who does the Government apologise to, for the said persons, not being able to travel? You and me? When in the first place, it’s not even our Government’s decision, to make.

My heart goes out to the persons that have emergencies in said countries and cannot leave due to taking the Sputnik-V. It’s out of the Government’s control. They are sure to assist, if they can. The vaccine itself is only doing its job. An effective one, might I add.

Before we assume the Government is giving its people vaccines that they cannot travel with, understand their intention was to see that after taking this vaccine, you’d be alive to travel one day.

Yours truly,

Saaya Prasad