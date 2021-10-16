Teen missing after dropping brother to school

Latest update October 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A worried mom is seeking the public’s help to locate her teenage daughter who disappeared on Wednesday after dropping off her brother at the Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).
Missing is Varshnie Ramdass, 14, a student of the Windsor Forest Secondary School and a resident of Jetty Squatting Area, Vreed-en-Hoop.
According to her mother, Ramdass was last seen around 11:00hrs wearing a pair of blue jeans, a grey top, and a pair of black slippers. That day, Ramdass and her mother had planned to go to Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School to see if she could be transferred there.
The worried mother told Kaieteur News that they got up early that morning and prepared. She recalled giving Ramdass $15,000 cash, personal documents and a one pennyweight gold chain to put in a pouch, which she was carrying at the time.
Ramdass left some time later to take her younger brother to the primary school located not too far away from their home and was to return to pick up her mom but she never did.
Calls were made to relatives and close friends but no one had seen or heard from her. As a result, her mother was forced to make a missing person’s report at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.
Anyone who might have seen Varshnie Ramdass or knows where she is, is asked to call telephone numbers: 603-8147, 673-3793, 636-3133 or the nearest police station.
Oct 16, 2021Beginning today, a quartet of Guyanese athletes will represent the Golden Arrowhead at the South American under-23 Championships that is being held in Ecuador. The team consists of South American...
Oct 16, 2021
Oct 16, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – Charles Mills, one of the most learned minds the CARICOM region and the Third World has birthed is... more
Kaieteur News – You are not going to improve the professionalism and performance of the Guyana Police Force by simply... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]