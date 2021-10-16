Latest update October 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen missing after dropping brother to school

Oct 16, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A worried mom is seeking the public’s help to locate her teenage daughter who disappeared on Wednesday after dropping off her brother at the Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

Missing Varshnie Ramdass.

Missing is Varshnie Ramdass, 14, a student of the Windsor Forest Secondary School and a resident of Jetty Squatting Area, Vreed-en-Hoop.
According to her mother, Ramdass was last seen around 11:00hrs wearing a pair of blue jeans, a grey top, and a pair of black slippers. That day, Ramdass and her mother had planned to go to Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School to see if she could be transferred there.
The worried mother told Kaieteur News that they got up early that morning and prepared. She recalled giving Ramdass $15,000 cash, personal documents and a one pennyweight gold chain to put in a pouch, which she was carrying at the time.
Ramdass left some time later to take her younger brother to the primary school located not too far away from their home and was to return to pick up her mom but she never did.
Calls were made to relatives and close friends but no one had seen or heard from her. As a result, her mother was forced to make a missing person’s report at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.
Anyone who might have seen Varshnie Ramdass or knows where she is, is asked to call telephone numbers: 603-8147, 673-3793, 636-3133 or the nearest police station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Six-member contingent for South America C/ships

Six-member contingent for South America C/ships

Oct 16, 2021

Beginning today, a quartet of Guyanese athletes will represent the Golden Arrowhead at the South American under-23 Championships that is being held in Ecuador. The team consists of South American...
Read More
Little being done both on and off the field

Little being done both on and off the field

Oct 16, 2021

Budget for 2021 Seniors discussed as GBBFF pays courtesy call on NSC

Budget for 2021 Seniors discussed as GBBFF pays...

Oct 16, 2021

Vipers capture Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball title

Vipers capture Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball...

Oct 15, 2021

GTT invests $3M as title sponsor for Guyana Open 2021 Golf championship

GTT invests $3M as title sponsor for Guyana Open...

Oct 15, 2021

First footballers graduate from pioneering GFF-MACORP Scholarship scheme

First footballers graduate from pioneering...

Oct 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]