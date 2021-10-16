Teen missing after dropping brother to school

Kaieteur News – A worried mom is seeking the public’s help to locate her teenage daughter who disappeared on Wednesday after dropping off her brother at the Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

Missing is Varshnie Ramdass, 14, a student of the Windsor Forest Secondary School and a resident of Jetty Squatting Area, Vreed-en-Hoop.

According to her mother, Ramdass was last seen around 11:00hrs wearing a pair of blue jeans, a grey top, and a pair of black slippers. That day, Ramdass and her mother had planned to go to Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School to see if she could be transferred there.

The worried mother told Kaieteur News that they got up early that morning and prepared. She recalled giving Ramdass $15,000 cash, personal documents and a one pennyweight gold chain to put in a pouch, which she was carrying at the time.

Ramdass left some time later to take her younger brother to the primary school located not too far away from their home and was to return to pick up her mom but she never did.

Calls were made to relatives and close friends but no one had seen or heard from her. As a result, her mother was forced to make a missing person’s report at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

Anyone who might have seen Varshnie Ramdass or knows where she is, is asked to call telephone numbers: 603-8147, 673-3793, 636-3133 or the nearest police station.