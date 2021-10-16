Success Elementary tops NGSA performance

Kaieteur News – Out of the 13,821 students who wrote the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations back in August, it was Nirvana Wimal of Success Elementary School who was named the country’s top performer at this year’s exams.

This was announced by the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand yesterday during the opening ceremony of the 2021 results at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

Wimal secured the top position with 524 marks, three marks short of the highest attainable score of 527.The second place was shared by two candidates, Parris Timmerman of Chateau Margot Primary and Deja Datt of New Guyana School who gained 523 marks each.

Jada Persaud of Success Elementary School copped fourth place with 522 marks, while five candidates secured the fifth position with 521 marks each. They are Aditi Joshi of Mae’s Under 12, Joshua McArthur of Vryheid’s Lust Primary, Shabaka Yisrael and J’Kell Whyte of Success Elementary, Khevin Sandy of Lowe’s Academy and Chelsea Persaud of Dharmic Rama Krishana.

This year’s examination, which was written at 503 institutions across the country was entirely conducted and marked by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

Candidates were tested in four subjects namely, Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. In each subject area, the assessments consisted of two papers, Paper One with multiple choice questions, and Paper Two with essay type or open-ended questions. The areas tested in the subject of Mathematics were Knowledge, Algorithmic thinking and Reasoning; in Science were knowledge, comprehension and application; in Social Studies were knowledge, conceptual understanding and use of knowledge and in English Language candidates were assessed for reading, comprehension and vocabulary: structure and mechanics- content, focus, vocabulary and language and organisation.

Giving a brief synopsis of the examination report at yesterday’s ceremony was Dr. Nicole Manning, Director of Operations at CXC.

According to Dr. Manning, at this year’s sitting, English recorded the highest pass rate with 65.7 percent of candidates passing, Social Studies with 56.3 percent of students passing, 40.1 percent of students passing for Science and 36.5 percent passing Mathematics.

Following the announcement of the results, top performer Wimal told media operatives that she feels happy with her results. She noted that she did not expect to cop first place but she is glad that all her hard work has paid off. She said in preparation for the exams, there were many sleepless nights and a lot of studies and extra lessons, which she took to get her to this point.

When asked what she would like to become when she is older, the Success Elementary student shared that she wants to be a teacher. “I want to be a teacher when I grow up, because I can share the knowledge that my teachers taught me to everyone else,” she added.

Nadira and Ralph Wimal, parents of this year’s top performer told this new cast, that they are very proud of little Wimal. They shared that it was not easy sacrifice their child made to get her thus far, not forgetting the challenges of the pandemic.

“We feel proud, very, very proud, we never expect this but we knew she would do good though,” they expressed.

Another top performer, Datt told reporters that it was only during the ceremony she found out that she copped second position. “I was really shocked. I started crying in my seat, I was so happy… I must give thanks to God for the numbers of things that could have gone wrong and he prevented all of it; He has provided for me in the past and He will continue to provide for me,” a cheerful Datt related.

The second place performer also thanked her mother for helping her to prepare for the exams, and for her encouragement.

This year’s NGSA results can be accessed via this website: https://exams.moeguyana.org