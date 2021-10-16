Porter killed by plane’s propeller at airstrip

Kaieteur News – A porter employed with Air Services Limited (ASL) was killed after he was chopped multiple times about his body by a plane’s propeller at the Kamarang Airstrp located in Region Seven.

The dead man has been identified as Nigel Rodrigues, 29, of Kamarang Landing, Upper Mazaruni. The fatal incident occured around 15:00Hrs.

According to a police report, the plane, a Caravan 8R GFA, had just landed on the airstrip and Rodrigues also known as “Collin” had rushed out to offload its cargo.

The pilot was still in the process of shutting down the engine when Rodrigues walked in front of the moving propeller. He was reportedly sucked in by the force of air and chopped to death.

Eyewitnesses described it as a gruesome scene and recalled that the man’s internal organs were left protruding. They said they saw the moment his heart stopped beating.

Kaieteur News learnt that before meeting his demise Rodrigues was seen imbibing alcohol at the Kamarang Landing.