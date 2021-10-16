Kaneville murder suspect surrenders to police

Kaieteur News – Days after a wanted bulletin was issued for 25-year-old Seon Caesar called ‘Ratty’, the murder suspect yesterday surrendered to the police.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in an update stated that the suspect was taken to Regional Division Four ‘B’ Headquarters by his lawyer and handed over to police. He was placed in custody at the Diamond Police Station.

Caesar is wanted in relation to the murder of Nelson Thomas, a miner of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara who was killed during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Kaieteur News had reported that on the night of September 9, 2021, less than a week after Thomas had travelled out from the interior to sign for his newborn baby, that opportunity was taken away from him after bandits pounced on him and robbed him of his gold chain and his cell phone. The father of one was stabbed fatally during the attack.

It was reported by the police that the miner was killed sometime around 21:30hrs that night. He was reportedly killed after he left his Fourth Field, Kaneville home where he resided with his wife, his newborn son, and his mother.

The man had left his home to visit his uncle who lives at Second Street, Kaneville. This publication had reported that during an interview with Thomas’ relatives, they related that the deceased’s wife had given birth to her baby boy several days before Thomas returned home. As such, they stated that Thomas who spends most of his time in Cuyuni, Region Seven, travelled out so that he could sign papers for his son.

“He left home to go by his uncle who had promised him something. He only came out this week and today [September 10, 2021] he had planned to go sign for his one and only child,” Thomas’ aunt had said. She further stated that after he left home, his wife had called him to inquire when he would return. It was at this point that Thomas reportedly told his wife that he was 15 minutes away, and that he will be home soon. They noted that minutes later, they got the news that Thomas was found dead with a knife wound to his chest.

It was reported that when they went to the scene, they saw Thomas lying on his back in a pool of blood with his eyes and mouth open. The miner’s body was then escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

On September 17, 2021, Leroy Griffith, was remanded to prison for the murder of the 36-year-old Thomas called ‘Nelo.’ The matter was called in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on September 9, 2021, at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Thomas during the course or furtherance of a robbery. Griffith is expected to make his next court appearance on October 26, 2021.