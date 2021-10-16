Latest update October 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Jamaica’s Skillibeng drops first album

Oct 16, 2021 News

– Slingerz Records expresses gratitude for opportunity to collaborate

Kaieteur News – Skillibeng in collaboration with Johnny Wonder released his first album yesterday, Friday, titled “Crocodile Teeth.” This highly anticipated 12-track album includes features with some of the biggest names in the music industry such as Bobby Shmurda, Stefflon Don, Rich the Kid, Popcaan, and Spice among others.
Skillibeng captured the ears of many people around the world with his billboard hit song “Crocodile Teeth,” including superstar Nicki Minaj, who did a remix of the hit song on her latest album earlier this year.
Skillibeng also included another promising hit song called “15teen” which is track 12 on his album, and it is produced by Guyana’s very own Slingerz Records. “We’re very grateful to be part of this album. This project is getting tremendous support from some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and it’s a blessing to be part of the project,” says Troy from Slingerz Records.
“I just remember getting that phone call from Skillibeng and him saying how much he loved the song and wanted to put in on the album. I know when putting an album together the artiste wants nothing but their best work on there, so it was a real big deal for us,” says Kevin from Slingerz Records.
The Crocodile Teeth album was released yesterday and can be accessed via all digital platforms.

