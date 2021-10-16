Health Ministry records five more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update October 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that five more persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 862.
The Ministry reported that the fatalities are that of two unvaccinated persons, a fully vaccinated person, a partially vaccinated person and another whose vaccination status is unknown who all died over a five-day period (October 11 to 15), while receiving care at a medical facility.
The latest fatalities are that of two women, a 79-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 57-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and that of three men, two 71-year-old from Region Four and a 73-year-old from Region Three.
Further, via its COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry within the last 24-hour period recorded 108 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 34,240.
Presently there are 31 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 120 persons in institutional isolation, 3,614 in home isolation and 22 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 29,613 have recorded after testing positive for the virus.
