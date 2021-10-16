GDF rank pleads guilty to being part of multi-million-dollar gold heist

– Tells court he was recently demoted and was struggling to provide for his family

Kaieteur News – Keyon King now labeled as an ex-member of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) yesterday pleaded guilty to being part of a multimillion dollar gold heist which took place on Thursday August 5, 2021 at Wallison Enterprise, located on Gordon Street Kitty.

Three gunmen posing as customers entered the premises that day, cuffed the employees with plastic zip ties and carted off jewellery, cellphones, $38M in cash and $20M worth of raw gold.

A tracker on one of the stolen cellphones assisted detectives in cracking the case as they were led to King’s backyard where they found $18M of the stolen cash buried. King was one of three suspects remanded on Tuesday August 10, 2021 by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus for what detectives dubbed a well-orchestrated heist.

On the day he was remanded, King had initially pleaded guilty but then changed his plea to not-guilty after reportedly clearing his head.

Yesterday during his scheduled court appearance, King decided once again to admit his role in the heist and this time he opted not to change his plea. Instead, he explained to the court the reason behind him being a part of the heist. He said that he had recently been demoted in the army and was struggling to provide for his family and source enough funds to build his house.

King said that he had been serving his country for some 15 years and had been denied a promotion too.

The ex-GDF rank told the court that he had tried to walk a straight and narrow path but with the responsibility of being the sole bread winner of his home and under tremendous pressure he did not think twice when the offer to rob Wallison’s Enterprise was made to him.

Represented by his attorney Lashawna Roberts, King pleaded with the court for leniency and while doing so he apologized to the persons he would have cause pain by committing the act. He requested to apologize to them in person and the magistrate agreed. He reportedly told his relatives and GDF that he was sorry that he caused pain and embarrassment by committing a heinous act.

King is expected back in court on November 5 when a probation report will be presented.

Meanwhile, the two suspects who were charged together with him remain on remand and police are still hunting for three more persons who are still at large