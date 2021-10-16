Family of three beaten, tied up during home invasion

Latest update October 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A family of three from La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) remains in a state of shock after two bandits invaded their house Thursday night, held them at gunpoint, then beat and tied them up.
According to a police report, one of the victims – a 56-year-old businesswoman – was about to close her shop and so she sent her 21-year-old nephew to lock the gate during which time one of the armed bandits barged in at around 20:30hrs. The bandits were armed with a knife and gun. One of them held onto the nephew and dragged him into the shop while the other rushed to the businesswoman and demanded cash and jewellery.
The victim said she became fearful and started to plea with the men asking them to have mercy. According to the police, one of the bandits took out what appeared to be a gun and put it to the victim’s head and started to cuff and kick her while the other suspect took out a knife and dealt her two cuts to both of her thighs.
They also tied up her 47-year-old sister and her nephew. The bandits escaped with $120,000 in cash, two gold bangles valued at $120,000, three silver bands valued at $18,000, a pair of baby bangles valued at $18,000, a silver baby band valued at $5,000 and two Samsung cell phones.
The matter was subsequently reported to the La Grange Police Station and the victim was escorted by a relative to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) for medical attention where she was treated and sent away by a doctor on duty.
An investigation into the matter is ongoing.
