Essequibo residents join forces to capture bandits after robbery

Kaieture News – Residents of Good Hope located on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two joined forces with police yesterday to capture two of three bandits moments after they invaded the home of a 46-year-old man and stole his cash and jewelry.

The third suspect who had managed to escape was nabbed hours later by ranks in Supenaam Creek.

The trio had reportedly invaded the victim’s home sometime around 01:00Hrs. According to investigators, the victim woke around 01:30Hrs and headed to his washroom located on the bottom flat of his home but before he could enter three men held him at gun point. One of them dealt him a blow to the face and the victim turned and ran upstairs screaming loudly. His screams reportedly alerted neighbours and the suspects decided to escape.

After the victim realized they were gone he decided to check his home and soon found out that his three gold chains along with $1.5M were missing.

The matter was reported to the police and patrol ranks were dispatched. The suspects did not get far before police and residents from the community caught up with them close to the Essequibo River.

As the ranks attempted to detain them they put a fight and had even pushed one of the ranks over board. The irate residents decided to step in and assist police which led to two of the bandits being captured while the third ran away.

Hours later, he was captured.

Detectives have since recovered part of the stolen cash and a .38 revolver from the bandits.