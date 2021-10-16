EPA conducts noise nuisance workshop with police force

Latest update October 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday and Thursday conducted training workshops on noise management with members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Region six.
Over the two day training period the exercise saw approximately forty-seven participants benefitting from the assistance of the EPA staff at the Felix Austin Training Collage at Adventure, Corentyne. The ranks were drawn from Police Stations across the region and were educated on the EPA’s role in Environmental Protection and Noise Management (EPNM) and the EPNM’s regulations and evidence-based collection for monitoring and enforcement.
The event was held as a part of a series of collaborations with the GPF addressing noise pollution across Guyana and has totaled the number of trained officers to 262.
The training was conducted in both theory and practical modules. The objective is to boost the force’s technical capacity to monitor and control noise pollution.
