Budget for 2021 Seniors discussed as GBBFF pays courtesy call on NSC

The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) paid a courtesy call on the Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle and Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Kashief Muhammad on Tuesday last.

At the meeting, GBBFF President of the GBBFF introduced the members of CAC 2021 team which included bronze medalist in the Junior Bikini category, Rosanna Fung and silver medalist in the male physique category, Emmerson Campbell.

According to a release from the Federation, the opportunity was also used to present their budget for its highly anticipated 2021 Senior National Championships slated for December 18th. The release further outlined, “Both the Director of Sports and Chairman of the NSC indicated that the Commission will be a strong financial contributor for the first Senior National competition to be held since 2019. The exact extent of financial support has not yet been indicated but the GBBFF expects that, with its fundraising activities and support from the National Sports Commission, and other sponsors such as Fitness Express, it will be able to make Seniors 2021 a grand spectacle.”

Guyana’s successful bid to host CAC 2024 was also high on the agenda at the meeting and both Director of Sports and Chairman of the National Sports Commission congratulated the GBBFF on its successful bid and further expressed their happiness at Guyana’s opportunity to host such an international competition and equally encouraged the GBBFF to commence preparations now because 2024 is right around the corner.

In closing, the Director of Sports and NSC Chairman were informed that Guyana will be sending two athletes in Darius Ramsammy and Nicholas Albert, to the 2021 Dominican Republic IFBB Open, slated for next weekend.