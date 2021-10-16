Bandit confesses to stabbing teen to death during robbery

Latest update October 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A nineteen-year-old man was yesterday killed by a bandit who had invaded his family’s store called Deals on Electronics located at Strathspey on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
He was identified as Ganesh Persaud also known as “Chris”.
Kaieteur News understands that the youth was attacked and stabbed to his neck sometime after 16:00hrs.
According to his father, Persaud was alone in the store at the time of the robbery while he (the father) was in another section in the building. He recalled that his son came running towards him holding his neck. The youth reportedly told him that he was just stabbed and robbed.
Kaieteur News understands that he was rushed immediately to a private hospital but succumbed to his injury on the way.
This newspaper was told that the bandit stole Persaud’s gold chain from around his neck along with cash from the store.
(GPF), based on intelligence received, its mobile patrol ranks were able to apprehend the suspect sometime after.
They reportedly caught the perpetrator with the stolen chain and cash in his possession.
He has since confessed to the heinous crime.
Persaud’s life was snuffed out just days away from celebrating his 20th birthday on October 25.
