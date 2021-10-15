Vipers capture Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball title

Vipers emerged victorious in the Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball competition which concluded recently at Zorg on the Essequibo Coast. Vipers defeated Golden Fleece by 27 runs in the final. Vipers batted first and managed 93-3 off their allocation of seven overs.

Anthony Adams made 45 and Kemol Savory 38. Raj Parbattie and Vijay Mohan took one wicket each. Golden Fleece responded with 66. Parbattie made 31. Vipers overcame Zorg by 44 runs in their semi final affair.

Vipers posted 137 without loss, batting first. Savory struck 71 with 11 sixes while Adams made 61 including seven sixes. Zorg were bowled out for 93 in reply. Trevor Benn took 1-9. Golden Fleece beat Affiance by two runs in their semi final game.

Golden Fleece batted first and scored 103-7. Parbattie stroked 15 sixes in scoring 95 not out while Amit Singh took 2-14. Affiance responded with 101-3. Parmesh Parsotam scored 78 not out with one four and 12 sixes.

Timal Jaikarran claimed 2-13. Dee’s Angels won the 10-over Tapeball final with a 9-wicket win over U13 Males which batted first and mustered 70-1. Ravin Fredericks scored 27 with two fours and three sixes while Dylon Dyal made 25 including four sixes. Annaslisa D’ Augiar took 1-13.

Dee’s Angel replied with 71-1 in six overs, D’ Augiar slammed two fours and six sixes in a top score of 47 not out while Divine Ross and Nikesha Narine scored 12 each. Dyal had 1-15.