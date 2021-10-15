Three companies bid to procure processing plant equipment for GDF

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), three companies, Onyx Engineering Inc., Meditron Inc., and Supergraphics bid for the contract to procure processing plant equipment for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). The lowest bidder for this contract was Onyx Engineering Inc. which bid slightly over $34.6 million to procure the equipment.

Bids were also opened for the Ministry of Public Works contract relating to the procurement of heavy duty materials.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Supreme Court of Judicature

Supply and delivery of janitorial and cleaning supplies.

Supply and delivery of office materials and stationery supplies.

Supply and delivery of refreshments/ dietary supplies.

Supply and delivery of ink, toner and drum cartridges.

Ministry of Public Works

Procurement of heavy duty equipment.

Guyana Defence Force

Procurement of processing plant equipment.

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply and delivery of office equipment and supplies.