Stabroek Block partner funds 18 UG scholarships; half going to Amerindian Students

Kaieteur News -ExxonMobil’s partner in the Stabroek Block, CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) disclosed yesterday that it will be funding 18 scholarships for Professional Executive Energy Training at the University of Guyana’s Institute for Energy Diplomacy (UGIED).

This initiative is said to be part of the UGIED’s aim to deliver energy up-skilling in line with local content requirements, and CPGL’s long-term commitment to help develop the technical capacity of Guyana and its people.

The 18 scholarships, to be coordinated by the Institute of Energy Diplomacy, will enable individuals from remote areas of Guyana to undertake up-skilling in Energy Economics, Finance, Management, and Law.

According to a statement to the press, 9 of the 18 scholarships are being awarded to applicants from the Amerindian tribes and areas outside of the Georgetown area. Kaieteur News understands that this is in keeping with a fundamental aim of CNOOC International’s Corporate Social Responsibility policy to support the education, training, and development of Indigenous communities locally and internationally.

The grant was presented by the President of CNOOC Mr. Liu Xiaoxiang at the company’s Georgetown office and received by the Founding Director of UGIED, Mr. Alex Armogan; UG’s Vice-Chancellor XI. Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin; and Director of UG’s Berbice Campus, Prof. Subramanian Gomalthinayagam.

At the handing over ceremony, President Liu remarked, “This signal of support is the beginning of a long-term partnership and a relationship between CPGL and the University of Guyana. We view these scholarships in alignment with our philosophy of teaching our Guyanese counterparts how to fish. We envision that this programme will continue to grow.”

UG’s Vice-Chancellor XI, Mohamed Martin, in expressing appreciation to CNOOC underscored “the great significance the University attaches to international and partner support in helping the national University meet its enormous mandate of rapidly supporting the creation of the talent needed to fulfill local content mandates”. This kind of support she said not only supports the national thrust, but allows more of the people to get involved more quickly, so that they can begin to benefit from the industry.

Alex Armogan, the Founding Director of UGIED, underscored the importance of establishing a long-term, sustainable relationship between CPGL and UGIED to educate and prepare local students for jobs in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The Institute for Energy Diplomacy launched its Professional Executive Training in June 2021 and currently offers courses in Oil and Gas Value Chain, Energy Markets, Crude Oil Trading, and Energy Transport and Shipping. UGIED’s portfolio of courses is expected to expand with additions in Oil and Gas Project Planning and Management, Energy Project Investment and Finance, and Oil and Gas Contract Law and Negotiations, among others.

The University’s Energy Executive courses are 100% online and taught over two weeks by internationally respected experts and academics.