Latest update October 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police station not suh safe anymore!

Oct 15, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem police station is suppose to be safe. When yuh in de station yuh suppose to feel secure.
But base pun wah dem boys reading in de papers, yuh gat fuh be careful now when yuh go fuh mek report at station. Mek sure yuh ease yuh bowels and yuh bladder before yuh go because if a #1 or #2 hold on pun yuh, yuh gan gat to ask fuh use dem washroom in dem station. And dem seh dat some ah dem facilities wuss dan dem toilets wah did cause parents fuh shutdown some schools.
And one time, de police at one station did report dat dem toilet bowl get tief. And de detective wah bin put fuh investigate seh he nah gat nothing fuh guh pun.
But dat is not de only concern. Dem boys read how de court find some policemen guilty of a crime wah commit in de station. Now dem boys seh dat is a real cause for concern.
A few years ago, a man and he wife went to report a burglary. De man bin gaffing with one ah dem officers and he tell de officer how he can’t understand how de tief come in de house without waking up he wife. He seh he bin trying fuh do duh fuh years.
While he talking, he wife listening. Two weeks after, he still in de station. He can’t go home!
Talk half and pray yuh nah gat fuh mek report.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Vipers capture Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball title

Vipers capture Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball title

Oct 15, 2021

Vipers emerged victorious in the Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball competition which concluded recently at Zorg on the Essequibo Coast. Vipers defeated Golden Fleece by 27 runs in the final. Vipers...
Read More
GTT invests $3M as title sponsor for Guyana Open 2021 Golf championship

GTT invests $3M as title sponsor for Guyana Open...

Oct 15, 2021

First footballers graduate from pioneering GFF-MACORP Scholarship scheme

First footballers graduate from pioneering...

Oct 15, 2021

Barbados to host inaugural Cozier and ‘Reds’ Perreira U-23 T-6 Regional Cricket Festival| in April 2022

Barbados to host inaugural Cozier and ‘Reds’...

Oct 15, 2021

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney tees off on Saturday

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney tees off on...

Oct 14, 2021

Softball Cricket League formed in Essequibo

Softball Cricket League formed in Essequibo

Oct 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]