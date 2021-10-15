Police station not suh safe anymore!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem police station is suppose to be safe. When yuh in de station yuh suppose to feel secure.

But base pun wah dem boys reading in de papers, yuh gat fuh be careful now when yuh go fuh mek report at station. Mek sure yuh ease yuh bowels and yuh bladder before yuh go because if a #1 or #2 hold on pun yuh, yuh gan gat to ask fuh use dem washroom in dem station. And dem seh dat some ah dem facilities wuss dan dem toilets wah did cause parents fuh shutdown some schools.

And one time, de police at one station did report dat dem toilet bowl get tief. And de detective wah bin put fuh investigate seh he nah gat nothing fuh guh pun.

But dat is not de only concern. Dem boys read how de court find some policemen guilty of a crime wah commit in de station. Now dem boys seh dat is a real cause for concern.

A few years ago, a man and he wife went to report a burglary. De man bin gaffing with one ah dem officers and he tell de officer how he can’t understand how de tief come in de house without waking up he wife. He seh he bin trying fuh do duh fuh years.

While he talking, he wife listening. Two weeks after, he still in de station. He can’t go home!

Talk half and pray yuh nah gat fuh mek report.