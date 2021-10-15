Latest update October 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
A government agency is not encashing vouchers from another government agency over alleged sums owed. And pensioners are collateral damage.
This situation should not have been allowed to fester and escalate, and has to be seen as an indictment on the managing boards of both entities. Get the situation resolved so pensioners don’t have to pay the ultimate price.
Shamshun Mohamed
