Pensioners are collateral damage

Oct 15, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

A government agency is not encashing vouchers from another government agency over alleged sums owed. And pensioners are collateral damage.
This situation should not have been allowed to fester and escalate, and has to be seen as an indictment on the managing boards of both entities. Get the situation resolved so pensioners don’t have to pay the ultimate price.

Shamshun Mohamed

