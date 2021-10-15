Latest update October 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man caught on camera stealing sleeping guard’s gun captured

Oct 15, 2021

Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that police have arrested a suspect they believe was the one caught on CCTV camera stealing a gun from a sleeping security guard.

Screengrab from the CCTV footage of the suspect stealing the weapon.

The man was reportedly arrested yesterday after police found the stolen weapon, along with matching ammunition, in his possession at a location in Campbellville.
Police have related that the captured man also fits the description of a man jumping the fence of a property in the city during the wee hours of Wednesday, and stealing a firearm that was located in a chair next to the sleeping guard.
The video showed that the man “tip-toed” to where the weapon was, picked up the gun, and quietly walked to the fence and escaped.
Kaieteur News understands that the security guard awoke sometime later and could not find his weapon. He reported the matter to his superiors, who then began to investigate the disappearance of the weapon.

Vipers capture Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball title

Oct 15, 2021

Vipers emerged victorious in the Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball competition which concluded recently at Zorg on the Essequibo Coast. Vipers defeated Golden Fleece by 27 runs in the final. Vipers...
GTT invests $3M as title sponsor for Guyana Open 2021 Golf championship

Oct 15, 2021

First footballers graduate from pioneering GFF-MACORP Scholarship scheme

Oct 15, 2021

Barbados to host inaugural Cozier and ‘Reds’ Perreira U-23 T-6 Regional Cricket Festival| in April 2022

Oct 15, 2021

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney tees off on Saturday

Oct 14, 2021

Softball Cricket League formed in Essequibo

Oct 14, 2021

