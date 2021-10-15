Man caught on camera stealing sleeping guard’s gun captured

Latest update October 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that police have arrested a suspect they believe was the one caught on CCTV camera stealing a gun from a sleeping security guard.
The man was reportedly arrested yesterday after police found the stolen weapon, along with matching ammunition, in his possession at a location in Campbellville.
Police have related that the captured man also fits the description of a man jumping the fence of a property in the city during the wee hours of Wednesday, and stealing a firearm that was located in a chair next to the sleeping guard.
The video showed that the man “tip-toed” to where the weapon was, picked up the gun, and quietly walked to the fence and escaped.
Kaieteur News understands that the security guard awoke sometime later and could not find his weapon. He reported the matter to his superiors, who then began to investigate the disappearance of the weapon.
