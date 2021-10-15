Hijacker who stole car jailed for 54 months

Latest update October 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – John Blair, 32, of Lot 48 Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was yesterday charged for stealing a car and other items from a 29-year-old male technician and his girlfriend at Industry, ECD, around 21:45hrs on Sunday.
The accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2 before Magistrate A. George, where the charges were read to him.
Blair was charged with Robbery Under Arms Contrary to Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01 and Possession of Firearm and Ammunition without Licence, contrary to Section 16 (2) (a) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:05
He pled guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 4 years, 6 months’ imprisonment and fined $100,000.
The accused was arrested on October 10, by police for Robbery Under Arms, committed on Joel Prince, 29, of South Better Hope, ECD and Otisceia Innis, 21, of Cummings Lodge, ECD, which occurred at Industry, ECD.
Oct 15, 2021Vipers emerged victorious in the Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball competition which concluded recently at Zorg on the Essequibo Coast. Vipers defeated Golden Fleece by 27 runs in the final. Vipers...
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 15, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – No matter how much you love Guyana, you are compelled to accept the disturbingly negative traits of... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is once again up to its old tricks – slinging innuendos and accusations against anyone... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]