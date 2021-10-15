Hijacker who stole car jailed for 54 months

Kaieteur News – John Blair, 32, of Lot 48 Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was yesterday charged for stealing a car and other items from a 29-year-old male technician and his girlfriend at Industry, ECD, around 21:45hrs on Sunday.

The accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2 before Magistrate A. George, where the charges were read to him.

Blair was charged with Robbery Under Arms Contrary to Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01 and Possession of Firearm and Ammunition without Licence, contrary to Section 16 (2) (a) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:05

He pled guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 4 years, 6 months’ imprisonment and fined $100,000.

The accused was arrested on October 10, by police for Robbery Under Arms, committed on Joel Prince, 29, of South Better Hope, ECD and Otisceia Innis, 21, of Cummings Lodge, ECD, which occurred at Industry, ECD.