Has our COVID strategy been successful?

Dear Editor,

We are living in exciting times. From March 2020 the western world has been going through a transformation which the world economic forum called the great reset and many political leaders call build back better but I call it the great rewind using technocracy. They seem to want to produce a modern feudalism that is managed by using technology. The loss of freedom, economic livelihood and no real exit strategy demonstrate that it’s not COVID-19 that’s causing global havoc but the decisions of government and other bureaucrat that cause human misery during this “COVID collapse”. Benjamin Franklin said: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” This is an axiom that the coronavirus fiasco has illustrated; we have been wearing mask, social distancing, sanitising, locking down and now vaccination for about 19 months yet the PCR test validated cases and death with COVID keep increasing. Countries such as Israel with 80 percent of people 12 and older vaccinated are now on their fourth vaccine (two boosters yet the cases keep increasing). Of 514 patients in Israel hospitalised with COVID-19 as of August 15, 2021, 59 percent were fully vaccinated, according to an August 16, 2021 article from Science that cited national data tracked by Israel’s largest health management organisation. Vaccination is not the solution for any virus because they evolve and vaccination might stimulate them to evolve faster using Darwinian survival of the fittest. Like the flu shot you have to vaccinate at infinitum. That is not wise. Build up natural immunity. Proponents of the vaccine for COVID say it decreases hospitalisation and death but natural immunity definitely does that without the side effects of adverse reaction to the vaccine. The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a large Israeli study. From the minute you have to take booster for the foreseeable future then the vaccine is ineffective; building up natural immunity is a better strategy. Muller’s ratchet predicts that over time viruses will become less lethal.

The powerful pharmaceutical like, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and most government would disagree because they are benefitting. Governments are getting loans and other foreign money for COVID response which they benefit from while all the producers of the vaccines are getting filthy rich. Drug manufacturer Pfizer is expected to gain US$45.7 billion in sales this year. The surge in shares of BioNTech has created $4 billion in added wealth for its CEO and founder, Ugur Sahin. German twins Thomas and Andreas Strungmann, investors in BioNTech both have added $8billion to each of their net worth in 2020. Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel, has gained $4.8 billion in wealth last year, giving him a net worth of $5.3 billion. Who benefits (Cui bono?)? If Albert Einstein is right who said “insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results”, the world has gone mad. If we continue down this path we will forever be living under COVID restriction. Just the way we are still living under 9/11 restrictions for travel and financial privacy. I propose the Switzerland solution. There was no lockdown or mandate and we protect the vulnerable. Up to October 13, 2021 Switzerland ranked 44th in terms of death per capita. Has our COVID strategy been successful? All power to the people!!!!!

Yours truly,

Brian E Plummer